Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Lizzo sued by former dancers, accused of creating hostile work environment; Dua Lipa sued by 'talk box' musician in latest 'Levitating' lawsuit and more
Dua Lipa Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lizzo sued by former dancers, accused of creating hostile work environment

Three former dancers for Grammy-winning singer Lizzo accused her of creating a hostile work environment, including weight shaming and sexually denigrating behavior, in a lawsuit released on Tuesday. The lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court named Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, court documents showed.

Kurt Cobain mementos, Elvis Presley web domain hit the auction block

An electric guitar once owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is among the top lots to be sold at Kruse GWS Auction later this month, and could fetch upward of $200,000. Doodles, still photographs and even swimming goggles from the American rocker are also included in the sale.

At striking actors' hangout bar, tiny residual checks no longer a joke

For actors trying to make it in Hollywood, a small residual check from one of their first jobs used to prompt laughter, and at one neighborhood watering hole, a drink on the house. Residuals Tavern provided a free beer to any performer who brought in a check for less than $1 from reruns of TV shows or movies and posted the check on a wall.

Japan opening of 'Barbie' marred by controversy ahead of nuclear memorials

The Japan opening of the hit film "Barbie" was dealt additional setbacks as an online petition gained steam calling on Hollywood studios to disavow a grassroots marketing movement that made light of nuclear holocaust. A Change.org petition collected more than 16,000 signatures over two days as of Thursday, demanding that Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, the studio behind the "Oppenheimer" biopic, call a halt to the "Barbenheimer" hashtag that has helped make the film a global blockbusters.

Striking Hollywood writers to hold first talks with studios in three months

Hollywood's striking writers and major studios have agreed to hold talks on Friday for the first time since their strike began over higher pay demands in May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said on Tuesday. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), reached out to the WGA and requested for a meeting, the WGA negotiating committee told its members in a statement that was shared with Reuters.

Dua Lipa sued by 'talk box' musician in latest 'Levitating' lawsuit

Dua Lipa is facing a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group never received his permission to include his "talk box" recording in remixes of her song "Levitating." Kante said in the lawsuit that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa's hit song infringed his copyright, citing an oral agreement that the part Kante created with his wearable electronic device be used only in the song's original recording.

