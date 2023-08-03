‘The Jengaburu Curse’ actor Faria Abdullah shares how she got role in upcoming climate fiction

Actor Faria Abdullah, who will be seen playing the role of Priyambada Das in the upcoming climate fiction, 'The Jengaburu Curse', shared how her tattoo helped in getting an opportunity to be part of the Nila Madhab Panda's directorial series. She said, "During the show narration, when Nila sir described the character of Priyambada, he mentioned a specific tattoo design on the character's leg. To everyone's surprise, I had the same tattoo, creating an incredible coincidence and connection between me and the character. Nila sir's reaction to seeing my tattoo, stating that he had finally found Priyambada, added to the feeling that this role was destined for me."

Faria added that when she was approached for the role, she took no time in saying 'yes' to it. "The casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, then approached me for the role, and I immediately accepted it because I found the character to be extraordinary and challenging, making it an irresistible opportunity. What's fascinating is that I felt an instant connection with the role, almost as if the character found me instead of me actively seeking out the role. This deep resonance with the character may have fueled my passion and dedication to portraying Priyambada in 'The Jengaburu Curse'," she added. Produced by Studio Next, 'The Jengaburu Curse' is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. Written by Mayank Tewari, Paulo Perez serves as the DOP on the series. Alokananda Dasgupta and Durga Prasad Mohapatra serve as music directors and production designers respectively. Edited by Jabeen Merchant, the series features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat, and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

'The Jengaburu Curse' will be streaming from August 9 on Sony LIV. (ANI)

