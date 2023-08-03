“I am blessed…” Karan Johar tells Dharmendra during 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' success party

Left Menu

Filmmaker Karan Johar and his team are on cloud nine with the success of their film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and they celebrated it through a success party attended by the lead cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and veteran actor Dharmendra.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:11 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar and his team are on cloud nine with the success of their film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and they celebrated it through a success party attended by the lead cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and veteran actor Dharmendra. Johar, who looked overwhelmed with the response towards his film said that working with veteran actor Dharmendra in the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', is nothing less than a lifetime blessing for him. During the success party, he expressed his gratitude towards the audience for their love and support.

While welcoming the veteran actor on stage, he said, "I turned to Dharam ji and said, 'I am blessed for the life that you will be in our movie.' I also expressed my respect and admiration for this man, who at this age is unstoppable and has unrivalled charisma." Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles

It is the story of two people, Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them. With a strong ensemble cast, opulence, and music, along with Johar's skilful narrative, the film is wholesome entertainment. Numerous scenarios included the two falling in love, fighting, and enjoying various festivals with families. So, it has all the elements of a commercial movie and the audience can somewhere relate to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

