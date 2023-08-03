J-K govt to host mega tourism festival in Doda from August 5
It aims to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area and promote tourism in the region.We are all set to host a two-day tourism promotion mela at Lal Draman in Doda district on the August 5 and 6.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department will host a two-day festival in the high-altitude resort town of Lal Draman in Doda district from August 5.
The event is being organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, the Doda district administration, and the Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art Culture. It aims to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area and promote tourism in the region.
''We are all set to host a two-day tourism promotion mela at Lal Draman in Doda district on the August 5 and 6. The event aims to promote tourism in the region and showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area,'' Director Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai told reporters here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vivekanand Rai
- Jammu
- Doda
- Kashmir
- Lal Draman
- Tourism
ALSO READ
Heavy rains lash Jammu, traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
J-K: Schools closed in Doda due to heavy rainfall
Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', project to release on ZEE5
Heavy rains create flood-like situation Jammu; many rivers breach danger mark
Suspicious bag found lying on Jammu-Pathankot highway in J-K's Samba, traffic suspended