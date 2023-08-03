Left Menu

J-K govt to host mega tourism festival in Doda from August 5

It aims to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area and promote tourism in the region.We are all set to host a two-day tourism promotion mela at Lal Draman in Doda district on the August 5 and 6.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 21:22 IST
J-K govt to host mega tourism festival in Doda from August 5
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department will host a two-day festival in the high-altitude resort town of Lal Draman in Doda district from August 5.

The event is being organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, the Doda district administration, and the Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art Culture. It aims to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area and promote tourism in the region.

''We are all set to host a two-day tourism promotion mela at Lal Draman in Doda district on the August 5 and 6. The event aims to promote tourism in the region and showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area,'' Director Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023