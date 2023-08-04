Entertainment News Roundup: Lizzo sued by former dancers, accused of creating hostile work environment; Singer Lizzo denies creating hostile environment for dancers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lizzo sued by former dancers, accused of creating hostile work environment

Three former dancers for Grammy-winning singer Lizzo accused her of creating a hostile work environment, including weight shaming and sexually denigrating behavior, in a lawsuit released on Tuesday. The lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court named Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, court documents showed.

Singer Lizzo denies creating hostile environment for dancers

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo on Thursday denied claims made in a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers that she created a hostile work environment by engaging in denigrating behavior and body-shaming, calling the accusations "false" and "outrageous." Lizzo's response on the social media platform X comes two days after the dancers filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It alleges harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability.

Kurt Cobain mementos, Elvis Presley web domain hit the auction block

An electric guitar once owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is among the top lots to be sold at Kruse GWS Auction later this month, and could fetch upward of $200,000. Doodles, still photographs and even swimming goggles from the American rocker are also included in the sale.

At striking actors' hangout bar, tiny residual checks no longer a joke

For actors trying to make it in Hollywood, a small residual check from one of their first jobs used to prompt laughter, and at one neighborhood watering hole, a drink on the house. Residuals Tavern provided a free beer to any performer who brought in a check for less than $1 from reruns of TV shows or movies and posted the check on a wall.

Japan opening of 'Barbie' marred by controversy ahead of nuclear memorials

The Japan opening of the hit film "Barbie" was dealt additional setbacks as an online petition gained steam calling on Hollywood studios to disavow a grassroots marketing movement that made light of nuclear holocaust. A Change.org petition collected more than 16,000 signatures over two days as of Thursday, demanding that Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, the studio behind the "Oppenheimer" biopic, call a halt to the "Barbenheimer" hashtag that has helped make the film a global blockbusters.

Warner Bros Discovery warns Hollywood strikes may impact film slate

Warner Bros Discovery warned Thursday that uncertainty over the dual strikes by Hollywood writers and actors could impact the timing of its film slate and its ability to produce and deliver content. The studio said its models anticipate members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild would return to work in early September - a prediction that sources say is optimistic, given the angry tenor of remarks from the picket lines.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' piano, other Freddie Mercury belongings to be auctioned

Fans of Freddie Mercury might wonder if this is the real life, or just fantasy, when they walk into a near-replica of his London home, where thousands of items belonging to the late Queen frontman will be on exhibition starting Friday. Rare items including handwritten lyrics, art and collectibles from Mercury's London home, Garden Lodge, have been looked after by his close friend Mary Austin since his death from AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.

(With inputs from agencies.)