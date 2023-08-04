Karan Johar's production 'Kill' to premier at Toronto International Film Festival

Filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming production venture ''Kill'' will have its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, to be held from September 7 to 17. Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the news on Instagram on Thursday night.

'''Kill' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023,'' the post read. Johar, who is currently basking in the success of his directorial effort ''Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'', also posted the TIFF premiere details of ''Kill''.

The official poster and teaser of the movie will be unveiled soon.

''Kill'' is the only Indian title to be screened under the Midnight Madness programme, which is a fan favourite, ''iconoclastic programme highlighting the weird and the wicked''. Johar is backing the film along with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, and Oscar winner producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment. Actors Tanya Manktila and Raghav Juyal round out the cast of ''Kill''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)