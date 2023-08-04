Left Menu

Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest pending trial

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:55 IST
Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest pending trial
Andrew Tate Image Credit: Wikipedia
A Bucharest court ruled on Friday to release divisive internet personality Andrew Tate from house arrest where he is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, placing him under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it "replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2."

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

