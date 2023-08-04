Left Menu

"Audience's love motivates me to work harder," says Vijay Varma

After wowing the audience with his performance in 'Dahaad' and 'Lust Stories 2', Varma once again showcased his mettle with 'Kaalkoot'. The series features him in the role of a cop. 

Actor Vijay Varma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vijay Varma is on a roll. After wowing the audience with his performance in 'Dahaad' and 'Lust Stories 2', Varma once again showcased his mettle with 'Kaalkoot'. The series features him in the role of a cop.

On his recent string of successes, Vijay expressed his gratitude to the audience. He said, "It feels awesome to have back-to-back successes and to received this magnitude of love and compliments. Wherever I go I keep hearing about Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and now Kaalkoot. I've realised that there's a strong connection that audience has with me and that gives me motivation to make bolder choices and work harder."

He added, "I am on cloud 9 and want to thank everyone who applauded for me.. like any performer would do on stage. Taking a bow." In the coming months, Vijay will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3'. He is also a part of 'Devotion of Suspect X', in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also gas 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan in kitty. (ANI)

