KCP Infra Limited Transformed Coimbatore's Kurichi Lake into a Tamil Cultural Marvel

The historic Kurichi Lake, spread across 372 acres and dating back to the Chola period, is undergoing a remarkable transformation under the Smart City project, courtesy to KCP Infra Ltd. The Coimbatore Corporation entrusted the task of rejuvenating this ancient Lake to KCP Infra Limited, and the results are nothing short of impressive. The ambitious renovation project, carried out by KCP Infra, spans an area of 5 km and has been executed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 50 crores. KCP Chandra Prakash, Managing Director of KCP Infra, shared details about the transformational efforts put into the lake area. "The banks of the Kurichi lake, now 4 meters wide, have been designed with modern technology to facilitate activities like walking, jogging, and cycling. Alongside the banks, vibrant flowering plants and saplings have been thoughtfully planted, adding a touch of nature's beauty." he said. As a celebration of Tamil culture and tradition, the lake area features sculptures showcasing traditional Tamil sports such as Jallikattu, Silambam and the vibrant Pongal festival. Of particular significance, 12 feet tall statues depicting five young men attempting to tame the majestic Kangeyam bull have been meticulously crafted by Metal Construction. What sets this initiative apart is the innovative inclusion of a statue showing men running away from the bull, a unique portrayal that stands out from the conventional statues of warriors taming bulls seen elsewhere. Watch it here www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-Bi_QzGzF4 Additionally, KCP Infra Limited has introduced a host of statues, including the Bharatanatyam woman dancer, and Silambatta warriors, all standing at an impressive height of 8 feet, sure to captivate visitors. Creating spaces for relaxation and enjoyment, KCP Infra Ltd. has installed tensile roofs in the lake area, akin to those seen at international airports, providing visitors with comfort, while admiring the park and the picturesque lake. The viewing area, thoughtfully designed to offer spectacular views of the sunrise and sunset, promises serene moments for visitors. The much-anticipated inauguration of the rejuvenated Kurichi lake is on the horizon, and as the work nears completion, the people of Coimbatore eagerly await the unveiling of this magnificent tribute to Tamil art and culture.

For more information, please visit kcpinfra.com.

