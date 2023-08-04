Left Menu

Divorce of Sania-Shoaib subject of speculation again

They have a son, Izhaan Malik, who was born in October 2018.However, on Friday, the status of their relationship yet again became a subject of intense discussion when Malik removed the reference about Mirza from his Instagram bio. The 41-year-old Pakistani all-rounder removed Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza reference from his Instagram bio, triggering reactions from fans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:43 IST
Divorce of Sania-Shoaib subject of speculation again

The celebrity couple -- Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik -- has possibly separated if the recent activity on their social media accounts is any indication.

The rumours about their divorce have been going around since last year but the two reputed athletes have not made any public comment on the issue that has been a topic of discussion on social media.

The wedding of Sania and Shoaib in 2010 had generated huge interest among the fans in the two countries and so has their speculated separation.

Despite the hullabaloo around their divorce, the two athletes came together for Pakistani reality TV show - The Mirza Malik show -- where they played hosts, interviewing Pakistani celebrities. They have a son, Izhaan Malik, who was born in October 2018.

However, on Friday, the status of their relationship yet again became a subject of intense discussion when Malik removed the reference about Mirza from his Instagram bio. The 41-year-old Pakistani all-rounder removed 'Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza' reference from his Instagram bio, triggering reactions from fans. Now it says, ''Father to One True Blessing.'' The 36-year-old Sania, who retired from professional tennis by playing an exhibition match in Hyderabad in March, has also deleted Malik's pictures from her Instagram account.

''Sania and Shoaib both believe that since it's their personal life, they don't wish to make any official statement either separately or jointly. We would appreciate if their privacy is respected,'' said a family source adding that their priority is their son Izhaan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023