Royal Stag Boombox in Partnership with Viacom18 Unveils Their Second Original Track Hoodie with a Unique Collaboration of Melody and Hip Hop Between Nikhita Gandhi and Bali

Royal Stag Boombox, in collaboration with Viacom18, is all set to bring a completely new genre of music where the melody of Bollywood meets the gully of hip hop creating the original sound of generation large. Music evokes emotions in people across generations, making it a significant passion pillar for Seagram's Royal Stag. In this modern era, younger audience is more inclined towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large' and having enthralled thousands of music lovers in Manipal, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Indore & Dehradun with its unique on-ground experiences, Royal Stag Boombox enters its next phase with the launch of 4 original music tracks. The second such original music track to be released is a unique collaboration between the dynamic duo of Bollywood singer, Nikhita Gandhi and rapper Bali.

The new song 'Hoodie' is a quirky mix of Bollywood and Hip-Hop, complete with a fun music video featuring the two artists. It's a light-hearted song that depicts a friendly banter between the artists in a unique musical style that resonates with today's youth.

It's the second of four original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks to be released across platforms, as part of Royal Stag Boombox's unique, Phygital format.

Speaking about the release of the song, rapper Bali said, "It's an exciting time for Hip Hop in India. It feels great to see that Royal Stag Boombox is not only celebrating this music form but curating a unique blend of Hip Hop and Melody that will surely resonate with music lovers across India. I had a lot of fun making 'Hoodie' with Nikita Gandhi." Nikita Gandhi added, "As a musician, I love the idea of creating something new and transcending known boundaries. The idea of creating a new genre of music, a beautiful combination of Bollywood & Hip Hop with Royal Stag Boombox, got me excited instantaneously. My new song 'Hoodie' with Bali is such a tasty anthem and I'm sure it's going to rage amongst the youth!" Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to the youth's cultural milieu. Royal Stag Boombox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited - Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop. The second song, Hoodie is now live on Royal Stag Live It Large YouTube channel and all major audio streaming platforms.

Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to the youth's cultural milieu. Royal Stag Boombox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited - Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop. The second song, Hoodie is now live on Royal Stag Live It Large YouTube channel and all major audio streaming platforms.

