Kerala will bring out a new cinema policy, says Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan

The Kerala government is planning to bring in a new cinema policy in consultation with prominent film personalities in order to raise the Malayalam movie industry to a world-class level, Minister for Culture and Cinema, Saji Cheriyan said here on Friday.

Inaugurating the 15th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala here, Cheriyan said the government is planning to hold a two-day conclave with eminent film personalities to chalk out the modalities for the formulation of the policy.

''Last year, there were 250 films released in Kerala, but most of them flopped at the box office. So, we are trying to understand how we can support the industry. So, the Chalachitra Academy in Kerala is planning to provide world-class filmmaking facilities, including equipment, in Kerala,'' Cheriyan later told PTI.

He said films made in Kerala are not taking advantage of the outdoor beauty of Kerala and instead movies are being made outside the state.

So, the plan of the government is to promote Kerala as a location for movies made here and also to purchase top-end filmmaking equipment that can be used by filmmakers here.

He said the issue of old artists suffering financially after their exit from the world of cinema would also be addressed in the new policy.

Only 10 to 15 per cent of those who work in films enjoy better financial positions, and others are not economically well off, according to the minister.

''We are already building a care home for retired, financially weak cinema artists, and what needs to be done to ensure a dignified life for retired artists will be discussed,'' Cheriyan added.

