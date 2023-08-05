New York police try to disperse large crowd at influencer's NYC event

New York City police on Friday tried to contain and disperse a crowd of several hundred people who gathered in a lower Manhattan park for a "giveaway" event by a social media influencer, video footage showed.

The event was sponsored by live streamer Kai Cenat, best known for programs on social media platforms Twitch and YouTube. His Instagram account billed it as a "huge giveaway."

Media footage showed the crowd spilling out into the surrounding streets and an increasingly heavy police presence at the event at Manhattan's Union Square.

