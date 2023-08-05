Left Menu

Singer Kumar Sanu’s fan cycles 1200 km to meet him

Rakesh Balodiya, a fan of the singer Kumar Sanu, undertook an extraordinary 1200 Km solo cycle ride from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet his music idol.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 11:18 IST
Rakesh Balodiya, Kumar Sanu (Image source: ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Balodiya, a fan of the singer Kumar Sanu, undertook an extraordinary 1200 Km solo cycle ride from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet his music idol. Talking exclusively to ANI, Rakesh said, "I don't have words to express myself right now. I started listening to Kumar Sanu's songs when I was in class 12. I got my style of singing from him, I get so much love in my city because of his songs, otherwise, I don't know what I would have been doing today. So that love only pulled me here. When I was starting out, my family and everyone else also supported me a lot because everyone in my city knows how much I love Sanu Da."

Soon after Rakesh arrived at Kumar Sanu's residence, the singer greeted him with warmth and hugged him. Rakesh also offered a flower bouquet to Sanu.

His incredible journey has captured the attention and admiration of people across the country. Kumar Sanu shared with ANI, "Fans love us so much, it feels so good. Rakesh came from so far specially to meet me after cycling 1200 km, that's why I hugged him, it made me emotional. At first, I was very surprised that someone would come riding a bicycle from such a distance. So I was worried that anything happens on the way and today I am very relieved to see him. It feels very good."

The popular singer, who had given several hits including 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' or 'Kurukshetra''s 'Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana', has performed songs in Marathi, Nepali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Odia, Chhattisgarhi, Urdu, Pali, and English, as well as Bengali. Between 1991 and 1995, he set a record by winning the Best Male Playback Singer Filmfare Award five times in a row. (ANI)

