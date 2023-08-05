Prime Video announces season three of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Left Menu

Popular Prime Video series ''The Summer I Turned Pretty'' has been renewed for a third season, the streaming service has announced.

In a press release, Prime Video said the show, based on the best-selling book trilogy from author Jenny Han, has been a ''breakout success, performing particularly well with young women viewers''.

The Amazon streaming service said the series, which returned with its second season on July 14, has become ''one of the 10 most watched seasons of any series'' on its platform.

''We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,'' Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement.

''This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamouring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to,'' he added.

According to Prime Video, season three was officially greenlit ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. ''Production on Season Three will not begin until after labour negotiations with those unions have been resolved,'' it said.

''The Summer I Turned Pretty'' follows Belly, a teenager played by Lola Tung, who goes on an annual summer vacation to their family friends' beach house. During the holiday, Belly reunites with her friends who are brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad, and she finds herself in a love triangle with them.

The third season of ''The Summer I Turned Pretty'' will be led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka.

The duo will also serve as executive producers along with Karen Rosenfelt, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

