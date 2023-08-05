'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' collects Rs 80.08 crore in eight days
''Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'', a family entertainer directed by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, has earned Rs 80.08 crore at the domestic box office. The film, backed by Johar's Dharma Productions, features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple from different cultures and social backgrounds. ''Prem claims victory at the box office! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas near you,'' the production company posted on its official Instagram page.
According to the banner, ''Rocky Aur Rani...'' raised Rs 6.75 crore on the eighth day of its release taking the first week total to Rs 80.08 crore. The movie also features cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
