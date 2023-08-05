Left Menu

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' collects Rs 80.08 crore in eight days

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a family entertainer directed by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, has earned Rs 80.08 crore at the domestic box office.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 15:27 IST
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' collects Rs 80.08 crore in eight days
Rocky aur Rani Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

''Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'', a family entertainer directed by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, has earned Rs 80.08 crore at the domestic box office. The film, backed by Johar's Dharma Productions, features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple from different cultures and social backgrounds. ''Prem claims victory at the box office! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas near you,'' the production company posted on its official Instagram page.

According to the banner, ''Rocky Aur Rani...'' raised Rs 6.75 crore on the eighth day of its release taking the first week total to Rs 80.08 crore. The movie also features cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023