BTS' Jungkook hums 'Naatu Naatu' after fan asks if he has seen Rajamouli's 'RRR'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jungkook, the youngest member of South Korean pop sensation BTS, surprised his Indian fans when he hummed the Oscar-winning song ''Naatu Naatu'' from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster ''RRR''.

During a live interaction with his fans on WeVerse, Jungkook was asked if he has seen the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer movie.

The 25-year-old didn't responded to the question directly but hummed the song ''Naatu Naatu'', leaving the ARMY, a term used for the South Korean band BTS' fan following, elated.

"That's really a special feeling for Indian Armys when he mentions anything related to India,'' a fan wrote.

"Finally I am happy he knows Telugu exists in the world,'' said another.

''Can't believe he knows the song...,'' an admirer wrote in the comments section of the live session.

''Rise Roar Revolt'' (RRR) created history after "Naatu Naatu", composed by MM Keeravani, won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys in English), formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, comprise of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

