Left Menu

Allu Arjun to kickstart extensive schedule of 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun is all set to start another extensive shooting schedule for 'Pushpa 2' on Sunday at Ramoji studios in Hyderabad.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:49 IST
Allu Arjun to kickstart extensive schedule of 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad
Actor Allu Arjun (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is one film for which fans have been waiting with a lot of excitement. As per a source, the actor is now all set to start another extensive shooting schedule for 'Pushpaa 2' on Sunday at Ramoji studios in Hyderabad.

"After completing major shooting schedules at different locations across the country, the makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' will be starting their new schedule from tomorrow. While all the pre-production work for the new schedule has been done, the actors including Allu Arjun and others will start shooting for the big screen extravaganza from tomorrow (Sunday)," the source said in a statement. "Interestingly, it's learnt that the cast is going to shoot some important scenes at Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad with huge sets being erected at the place. Since it's a sequel, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a visual spectacle for the audience," the source added.

The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar. It was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were also a part of the film.'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about it set trends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023