Nitin Desai's daughter reacts over financial constraints reports, urges Maha Govt to look into his death case

Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai's death, allegedly by suicide, has shocked the entire nation. Desai was found hanging at his ND Studio in Karjat, Maharashtra on August 2, and since then several reports circulated online that he may have died by suicide owing to financial constraints.

Speaking to ANI, Desai's daughter Mansi revealed that her father had borrowed a loan of Rs 181 crore from a company and out of which he had repaid Rs 86.31 crore. Desai's daughter said that her father had no intention to cheat anyone.

"... He was going to make all the payments that he promised. They (lenders) also demanded a six-month interest in advance which my father provided by selling his Powai office. He had no intention to fraud anyone and he was going to make all payments that he had promised," Mansi told ANI. Mansi claimed that the loan company gave him "false assurances' while initiating legal action against him.

"Due to the pandemic, the industry was affected, there was no work and the studio was closed. He could not make regular payments and there were some delays. Even after that, he repeatedly made attempts to meet with the company to negotiate with them for restructuring or some kind of leeway so he could still finish paying what he owed. The company gave him false assurances and started legal proceedings on the side," she said. Mansi also requested media to stop making defamatory statements against her father.

"We would like to request the media to stop making defamatory statements against him and stop spreading false information. Please consult us before releasing any information," she added. Desai's daughter further requested the government of Maharashtra to look into this matter.

"I appeal to the government of Maharashtra to look into this matter and also, as per his last wish, take charge of ND Studios. Please give him justice," the bereaved daughter urged. Desai (57) worked as an art director in movies like '1942: A Love Story' which made him popular in the industry. 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'Dostana', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Munnabhai MBBS', and 'Slumdog Millionaire' among others are the movies he worked too. (ANI)

