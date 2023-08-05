Nepali, Norwegian mountaineers felicitated on setting new world record by scaling 14 peaks above 8,000 m in three months

A Nepalese and a Norwegian mountaineer were felicitated here on Saturday after they set a new world record of becoming the fastest climbers to scale all 14 above 8,000-metre peaks within three months.

Both Kristin Harila and Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa were welcomed by Deputy Tourism Minister of Nepal Sushila Shirpali Thakuri after returning to Kathmandu from their last leg of the expedition on the summit of Mt. K2 in Pakistan ten days ago.

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 17, who set the record of becoming the youngest person to climb Mt. K2 was also felicitated upon arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Similarly, at a formal programme organised by the Nepal Tourism Board in Kathmandu president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, Nima Nuru Sherpa handed over certificates of appreciation to the four Sherpa brothers, who climbed Mt. K2 together set a world record, for the fastest climbers Kristin and Tenjen, who climbed 14 eight peaks of more than 8,000 feet in 92 days and youngest climber of Mt. K2, Nima Rinji.

Ang Dawa Sherpa, Muktu Lakpa Sherpa, Ngima Dorchi Sherpa and Pechhumbe Sherpa wrote a unique chapter in history by becoming the first set of siblings from the same parents to conquer the challenging heights of Mt. K2 together.

Speaking at the felicitation programme Norwegian record climber Kristin thanked the Nepali Sherpa guides and the organiser 'Seven Summit Trek' for extending support to achieve her dream.

Answering a question on whether she will make further mountaineering attempts, Kristin said she wants to rest now as she has already climbed above 8,000 peaks 28 times including the toughest Mt. K2 two times.

"I will always come back to Nepal but not to climb another mountain, I love mountains and the people of Nepal," she remarked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)