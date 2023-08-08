Kang Dong Won's Possession teaser trailer unleashes a tale of dark forces

Renowned actor Kang Dong Won is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming occult film, Possession. The movie recently unveiled its suspenseful teaser trailer, atmospheric poster, and highly anticipated release date.

Derived from the successful Naver webtoon, penned by Fresh and artistically crafted by Kim Hong-tae, Possession is a fascinating tale of a faux exorcist who cannot perceive ghosts. Yet, his peculiar instinct and eerie insight equip him to solve intense possession cases, particularly the one highlighted in the film.

Possession delineates the extraordinary journey of Doctor Cheon, a pseudo-exorcist known for his remarkable instincts. The narrative traces his intriguing pursuit to resolve a case involving a young girl tormented by a potent demonic possession.

The fresh Possession poster captivates viewers instantly. With Kang Dong Won radiating a dominant aura against a backdrop of vibrant orange flames, fans eagerly anticipate his striking performance, exceptional eloquence, and dazzling swordsmanship.

Moreover, the unveiling of the new Possession trailer has stirred up excitement amongst fans. The clip commences with Doctor Cheon beguiling people with his persuasive speech. The excitement escalates as a succession of unforeseen events occur, including Yoo Kyung's (portrayed by Esom) desperate pleas for Doctor Cheon's help to liberate her sister from the demonic possession.

The captivating dynamic among the characters – Yoo Kyung, who collaborates with Doctor Cheon to crack real-life cases, In Bae, the partner on Doctor Cheon’s YouTube channel, and Mr. Hwang, a long-standing acquaintance of Doctor Cheon and the CEO of an antique store – is something to look forward to. Furthermore, despite his fleeting presence in the trailer, Beam Cheon (played by Huh Josh Ho) leaves a compelling impression, sparking curiosity about his role in the upcoming film.

Though the film's precise release date remains undisclosed, Possession is slated for a theatrical release in September 2023, aligning with a significant Korean holiday. Anticipation continues to grow for this supernatural thriller and its looming premiere on the big screen.

You can watch the Possession trailer and view the Possession poster here:

