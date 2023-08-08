UK Electoral Commission says it was targeted by 'hostile actors' in cyberattack
Britain's Electoral Commission said on Tuesday it had been targeted in a complex cyberattack that involved its systems being accessed by "hostile actors."
The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in Britain.
It said the incident was first identified last October.
