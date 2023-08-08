Reuters Odd News Roundup: Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session

Dressed in gym clothing and armed with foam mats, a group of yoga enthusiasts gathered at a studio in the south of the Indian capital for an hour of yoga with a furry twist. Kittens wandered around the sunlit studio in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi as the session began, some resting on the mats as soft music filled the air, while others stared curiously at the attendees as they switched between yoga poses.

