Entertainment News Roundup: Warner Bros movie 'Barbie' ticket sales top $1 billion; K-pop star Suga begins process to serve military duty and more

Warner Bros movie 'Barbie' ticket sales top $1 billion

The blockbuster film "Barbie" has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut, Warner Bros. Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced on Sunday. In a statement, Warner Bros. said the fantasy-comedy movie has taken in $459 million from domestic theaters - counting the United States and Canada - and another $572.1 million overseas since it hit theaters, for a total of $1.0315 billion. The figure was confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.

K-pop star Suga begins process to serve military duty

K-pop star Suga, songwriter and rapper for the boy band supergroup BTS, has begun the enlistment process for mandatory military service, the band's label said on Monday, making him the third band member to go off to perform the military duty. "We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," Big Hit Music said in a statement.

Nigerian producer pumps out AI-powered Afrobeats

When artificial intelligence (AI) apps started spreading in Nigeria's music industry, Eclipse Nkasi thought his days as a producer were numbered. Then he took a step back, saw there were opportunities as well as threats and used the technology to generate a whole new Afrobeats album in his studio on the outskirts of Lagos.

Too hot for K-pop as South Korea scrambles to save scout jamboree

A K-pop music concert scheduled for Sunday at a World Scout Jamboree in South Korea was postponed due to heat safety concerns as the host pressed on with the meet despite extreme temperatures that led three national contingents to pull out. Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min said the jamboree organisers "accepted the concerns over safety-related incidents" if the show was held on Sunday night. Temperatures at the jamboree site have hovered above 33 Celsius (91.4F).

William Friedkin, acclaimed 'Exorcist' director, dead at 87

William Friedkin, who achieved cinematic immortality by directing the bleak, gritty 1971 drug-smuggling thriller "The French Connection" and the terrifying 1973 demon-possession blockbuster "The Exorcist," died on Monday at the age of 87. He died at his home from heart failure and pneumonia, said a spokesperson for Creative Artists Agency.

