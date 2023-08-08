Left Menu

Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' to stream on Sony LIV

Reliance Entertainment released the movie theatrically in India on February 10.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 18:52 IST
Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg's acclaimed movie ''The Fabelmans'' will arrive on Sony LIV on August 11, the streaming service said on Tuesday.

Starring Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, the film is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Spielberg's adolescence and first years as a filmmaker.

''Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman (LaBelle) aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth,'' read the synopsis of the film issued by Sony LIV.

''The Fabelmans'' is written by Spielberg in collaboration with Tony Kushner. They earlier worked on movies such as ''Lincoln'' and ''Munich''.

Earlier this year, the film earned Spielberg a Golden Globe in the best director category. It also received the Golden Globe for the best motion picture – drama.

Produced by Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Spielberg, ''The Fabelmans'' also stars Seth Rogen. Reliance Entertainment released the movie theatrically in India on February 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

