Left Menu

Filmmaker Siddique buried with state honours; top actors, politicians among thousands pay homage

Noted Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique, who died a day ago, was on Wednesday laid to rest at a burial ground in a mosque near here with state honours.The filmmaker, who had helmed numerous superhit Malayalam movies and Salman Khan-starrer Hindi film Bodyguard, was buried at the Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid in the evening with top actors and politicians among thousands turning up to pay homage to him.Siddique, who was undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital here for nearly a month for various ailments, died on Tuesday night after being hospitalised on the previous day following a heart attack.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 19:06 IST
Filmmaker Siddique buried with state honours; top actors, politicians among thousands pay homage
  • Country:
  • India

Noted Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique, who died a day ago, was on Wednesday laid to rest at a burial ground in a mosque near here with state honours.

The filmmaker, who had helmed numerous superhit Malayalam movies and Salman Khan-starrer Hindi film 'Bodyguard', was buried at the Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid in the evening with top actors and politicians among thousands turning up to pay homage to him.

Siddique, who was undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital here for nearly a month for various ailments, died on Tuesday night after being hospitalised on the previous day following a heart attack. He was 63.

On Wednesday, his remains were kept at the Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra during the day for the public to pay homage.

Top film stars like Mammooty, Jayasurya, Fahadh Faasil and the late director's close friend Lal as well as late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy's son -- Chandy Oommen -- were among the thousands who paid their last respects to him at the stadium.

Lal, who is also an actor and a director, broke down and became inconsolable after seeing his friend for one last time.

Born in Kochi, Siddique began his film career in the late 1980s.

He delivered several hit movies in the 1990s along with his friend Lal -- who is also an actor and played lead roles in various hit films such as 'Thenkasipattanam', 'Thommanum Makkalum', and 'Salt and Pepper'. The duo was popularly known as 'Siddique-Lal'.

'Siddique-Lal' movies such as 'Ramji Rao Speaking', 'In Harihar Nagar', 'Godfather', 'Vietnam Colony' and 'Kabooliwala' were massive hits.

Siddique was also the director of many blockbuster movies, including 'Hitler', 'Friends', 'Chronic Bachelor', and 'Bodyguard', among others.

He directed the remake of his movie 'Bodyguard' starring Salman Khan in Hindi, which was also a super hit.

In Tamil, it was titled 'Kavalan' starring Vijay and did well at the box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023