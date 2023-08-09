Karnataka Governor honours freedom fighters as mark of respect for Quit India Movement

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday visited the residences of five prominent freedom fighters and honoured them to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

The Governor paid a visit to Sri Sai Old Age Home where he met Shakuntala, a freedom fighter. After enquiring about her well-being, Gehlot honoured the senior citizen for her invaluable contributions to the country's struggle for independence, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Further, Gehlot proceeded to the residence of another freedom fighter, S V T Guptha, at Nanjappa Layout, Yelachenahalli in the city. He bestowed a commemorative memento to the veteran and offered tokens of appreciation in the form of sweets.

His next stopover was the home of Sankaranarayan Rao, a freedom fighter residing in Banashankari Third Stage. The visit continued as he made his way to the residence of Nagabhushan Rao in Malleshwaram.

The Governor's journey concluded with a visit to K C Narayanappa at Vinayaka Layout, Boopasandra.

The statement quoted Gehlot as saying: ''Our noble duty encompasses not only reverence but also service to our revered freedom fighters and their families. Their selfless dedication and sacrifices remain instrumental in our appreciation of the priceless essence of freedom.'' ''It is incumbent upon us to pay homage to those who fervently participated in the nation's struggle for freedom, bestowing upon us the precious gift of liberty,'' he added.

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule in India.

