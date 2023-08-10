Left Menu

Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘King of Kotha’ released

Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday unveiled the trailer of his highly-anticipated movie King of Kotha, which sees the actor play an alcoholic gangster. King of Kotha is a Malayalam period drama directed by debutant filmmaker Abhilash Joshiy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 13:45 IST
Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘King of Kotha’ released
  • Country:
  • India

Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday unveiled the trailer of his highly-anticipated movie ''King of Kotha'', which sees the actor play an alcoholic gangster. ''King of Kotha'' is a Malayalam period drama directed by debutant filmmaker Abhilash Joshiy. It is Salmaan's first release after the 2022 hit Telugu movie ''Sita Ramam''.

The actor took to his official Twitter, rebranded as X, account to share the trailer.

''Waited long enough to show you all this film and now it's almost time. See you all in cinemas this Onam 2023 but before that...'' he captioned the post.

The who's and who of the Indian film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Nagarjuna, and Mohanlal also congratulated Salmaan on social media for the film's trailer.

''King of Kotha'' is backed by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The upcoming action-drama also stars Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Salmaan will also be seen in Raj & DK's ''Guns & Gulaabs'', the Hindi series set to arrive on Netflix on August 18. It marks the actor's digital debut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023