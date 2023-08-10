Zoya's 'My Embrace' is an Iconic Expression of Being Yourself: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, proudly introduces ‘My Embrace’ - an autograph collection that will serve as a signature identifier of the luxury brand. Continuing its tradition of redefining the way fine jewellery is experienced through meaningful pieces of wearable art, this timeless collection’s evocative symbolism celebrates the Zoya woman joyfully embracing all her hues. Each day, each moment she lives as she is; each hue, each shade, she loves all that she is; the joy of her being she celebrates; she feels alive in her embrace. Youthful with timeless appeal, Zoya’s ‘My Embrace’ is an invitation to discover the beauty in simplicity through pieces that are designed to effortlessly elevate your every day.

“At Zoya we have always believed that women should be able to celebrate the joy of being just who they are, irrespective of the many roles they play in life. This collection journeys to the very soul of Zoya, a word which means ‘alive’. ‘My Embrace’ becomes a talismanic symbol of self-acceptance, because you feel truly alive only when you embrace who you are and are comfortable in your own skin,” says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya.

“Zoya’s ‘My Embrace’ is an iconic symbol with the soul of a woman as its muse. Translating the idea of celebrating yourself just as you are, into a very meaningful and symbolic product, makes this collection all the more precious and close to my heart,” says Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who solidifies her friendship with the brand as its ambassador, and features in a campaign film that narrates the emotional essence of the collection. Revolutionising the way in which gold jewellery is adorned, Zoya’s ‘My Embrace’ features 26 trademarked designs; sleek bangles, bracelets, pendants, high gloss rings and earring hoops reflect simplicity in design yet are significant in their craftsmanship making them the ultimate collector’s piece. The emotional inspiration of a self-embrace is translated with rich sculptural dynamism into a continuous flow with a harmonious integration of components in a marvel of engineering. A combination of platinum and rose gold, further enhances the collection’s graphic modernism, with a choice of wearing this symbol of a self-embrace in gold or in gold and diamond combinations. MY EMBRACE is a Zoya Design Innovation trademarked as a distinguished shaped bangle featuring a singular pear shaped diamond in a prominent setting. Worn singularly or stacked, Zoya’s My Embrace is a must-have piece in the wardrobe of a jewellery connoisseur. It is a sparkling talisman that reminds you to be comfortable in your authenticity, a symbol of self-acceptance and rejoicing in your happy self.

For more please visit www.zoya.in.

About Zoya Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its expert craftsmanship and distinguished design. Redefining the way jewellery is experienced in India, Zoya now enters its fourteenth year of operations creating meaningful pieces of wearable art product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Zoya’s six boutiques in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh showcase luxury in its most undiluted form. Zoya’s personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience of warm luxury for its exclusive products. Zoya now extends its service through video-assisted jewellery advisory and home trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)