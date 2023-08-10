'Jawan' is the new 'Chennai Express': Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday described his upcoming film ''Jawan'' as the ''new Chennai Express'', days after the movie completed a decade of its release.

Shah Rukh unveiled a new poster of ''Jawan'', which features Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, on Twitter, now rebranded as X. He followed it up with an #AskSRK session on the microblogging site. When a fan asked the star about the screening of ''Chennai Express'' across 50 cities by his fan club on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the actor said he had a lovely time working on the romantic comedy.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the 2013 movie followed Shah Rukh's Rahul, who travels to Rameshwaram in Chennai Express to immerse his late grandfather's ashes and finds himself in trouble after helping a don's daughter Meenamma, played by Deepika Padukone, and her cousins board the train.

Atlee's directorial ''Jawan'' is the upgrade to ''Chennai Express'', Shah Rujh promised.

''Yeah it was lovely ten yrs ago Chennai express. Now with @Atlee_dir @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara #Shobhi #Analmaster this is new Chennai Express reloading…Nahi??! #Jawan,'' he said in his response.

''Jawan'' is billed as ''a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man (Shah Rukh) who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society'', the makers said.

The actor said the pan-India movie took more time to complete.

''Poor @Atlee_dir has become less Jawan ha ha. But as they say Rome was not….etc etc,'' he quipped.

When a user asked the 57-year-old actor if Atlee could dance, he had an interesting answer.

''@Atlee_dir he can dance and make everyone dance also to his tunes,'' he added.

Between a comic lover boy and an action hero with patriotism, which role was easier to play on screen? The actor said comedy was the most challenging for him.

''Comedy is always difficult… then romance I think at least for me because I am very shy,'' he said.

While ''Jawan'' is an out-and-out actioner, it also fits the genre of ''emotional drama'', said the actor.

According to the 'prevue' of the film, Shah Rukh's character in the film is aided by an army of women in his mission. ''Jawan'' also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

''The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them,'' he said in response to a question asking if ''Jawan'' came with a message.

Through the movie, the actor said he hopes to make some place in the hearts of his south fans.

When a fan asked tips to woo women, SRK advised him to be a bit more respectful and not use the word 'patana'.

He was also asked whether he will watch the Rajinikanth-starrer ''Jailer'', which released today, Shah Rukh said: ''Of course I love Rajni sir.'' ''Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too,'' he added.

Asked to give an insight into Vijay's role in ''Jawan'', the actor said the National Award winner was ''too good''.

''@VijaySethuOffl he is such an amazing person and actor. Really want everyone to see his subtle nuances and histrionics in the film,'' he posted.

A user also asked him to recall the memories of his critical and commercial sports drama ''Chak De! India'', which turned 16 today. ''I remember how lovely the girls were. Aditya and Jaydeep and Sumit were so helpful to make this really beautiful film. One of my all time happy place…'' he said. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under Red Chillies Entertainment, ''Jawan'' will be released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)