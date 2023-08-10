Left Menu

"Used to imitate woman's voice whenever my first girlfriend's landline call was picked up by her dad," recalls Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a man of many talents. One of the most unique aspects of his art is his ability to modulate voice according to characters.

"Used to imitate woman's voice whenever my first girlfriend's landline call was picked up by her dad," recalls Ayushmann Khurrana
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a man of many talents. One of the most unique aspects of his art is his ability to modulate voice according to characters. In 2019, he literally stunned everyone by dubbing in a female's voice for the film 'Dream Girl'. The film saw Ayushmann playing a hotline caller, who changes his voice into a woman's to lure men. And now, he is all set to expand the film's franchise with the second part.

In an interview with ANI, Ayushmann opened up about the preparations he underwent to get into the skin of his character "Pooja" in 'Dream Girl' franchise. "My Radio jockey and theatre stint really helped me greatly, especially in this film. I used to make prank calls as a woman when I was working at the radio station. Moreover, I used to call my first girlfriend and would pretend to be her female friend if her dad picked up the landline," he recalled.

Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl 2' is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The first part came in 2019 and now the sequel is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. On what audiences can expect from the sequel, Ayushmann said, "Ekta (Producer Ektaa R Kapoor) and I wanted it to be funnier than the previous part and I really feel that we have managed to do that. It's actually version 2.0....double fun," he added.

Ayushman will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Asrani,  Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Asrani and Abhishek Banerjee in 'Dream Girl 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

