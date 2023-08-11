Entertainment News Roundup: Striking Hollywood writers, studios to return to bargaining table; Hollywood blockbuster 'Barbie' opens in Japan after atomic bomb controversy and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Striking Hollywood writers, studios to return to bargaining table

Negotiators for striking Hollywood writers and the major studios will return to the bargaining table on Friday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said as the strike marked more than 100 days. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing Walt Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and other studios, is expected to provide responses to proposals from the WGA, the union said in a statement on Thursday.

Hollywood blockbuster 'Barbie' opens in Japan after atomic bomb controversy

Hollywood blockbuster "Barbie" hit theatres in Japan on Friday, where "Barbenheimer" memes linking the doll-themed film with the atomic bomb caused a stir and made distributor Warner Bros apologise ahead of the release. Tickets for "Barbie", starring Margot Robbie in the title role, nevertheless sold fast in Japan as fans flocked to the theatrical release, timed to coincide with a national holiday marking the first day of Japan's extended summer holiday week.

Troubled World Scout Jamboree bows out with K-pop in Seoul

South Korea hosted a K-pop concert on Friday for thousands of teenage scouts, seeking to salvage national prestige as an ill-fated World Scout Jamboree hit by extreme weather and criticised for poor organisation draws to an end.

Around 40,000 people gathered for the concert headlined by NewJeans and IVE at Seoul's World Cup stadium.

Emmys pushed to January as Hollywood strikes press on

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed to Jan. 15, the Television Academy and broadcast network Fox said on Thursday, as Hollywood writers and actors strike over labor disputes with major studios. The Emmys were originally slated to air on Fox on Sept. 18 and nominations for the highest honors in television were announced in July, just before the dual work stoppage was declared.

Kuwait bans 'Barbie' and 'Talk to Me' films - state news agency

Kuwait has banned "Barbie" and "Talk to Me" films to protect "public ethics and social traditions", the state news agency said early on Thursday. The Gulf country followed in the footsteps of Lebanon, which on Wednesday also moved to ban the film "Barbie" from being screened in the country.

Film festival brings the world to Kosovo

The medieval fortress overlooking the southern Kosovo town of Prizren is one of the striking venues for Dokufest, a film festival that has become one of the Balkan country's biggest cultural events. Screening international short films and documentaries since 2002, the event has become a window into the world for local young people who face difficulties travelling abroad.

'Searching for Sugar Man' singer Sixto Rodriguez dead at 81

Sixto Rodriguez, an American singer-songwriter whose outsized popularity in South Africa inspired the Oscar-winning documentary "Searching for Sugar Man," passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81, a website dedicated to him said on Wednesday. The Detroit-based Rodriguez did not know how popular he had become in South Africa, where his songs became anthems for the anti-apartheid struggle in the 1970s. Back in the United States, success had eluded him.

Robbie Robertson, songwriting force in rock group The Band, dies at 80

Robbie Robertson, the guitarist and main songwriter in The Band, the Canadian-American group known for songs including "The Weight" and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," has died at the age of 80, his manager said on Wednesday. Robertson, who left his Toronto home at age 16 to pursue his rock'n'roll dreams, died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness, Robertson's manager of 34 years, Jared Levine, said in a statement.

Disney CEO reaches out to striking Hollywood creatives with 'deep respect'

Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger on Wednesday said he was committed to finding a solution to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes, citing his "deep respect" for creative professionals, as he signaled a turn from comments that inflamed tensions last month. Iger last month told striking actors that their demands were "not realistic."

Lebanon moves to ban 'Barbie' film for 'promoting homosexuality'

Lebanon's culture minister moved to ban the film "Barbie" from cinemas on Wednesday, saying it "promotes homosexuality" and contradicts religious values. Minister Mohammad Mortada is backed by powerful Shi'ite armed group Hezbollah, whose head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has ramped up his rhetoric against the LGBT community, referring in a recent speech to Islamic texts that call for punishing offenders with death.

