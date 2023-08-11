Rani Mukerji bags Best Actor award at IFFM 2023, expresses happiness
Actor Rani Mukerji on Friday won Best Actor award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)
Actor Rani Mukerji is on a roll. She bagged the Best Actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Friday. She received the trophy for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.
“I feel incredibly proud and grateful that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been embraced and loved by audiences worldwide. It's a universal story that showcases the power of a mother's Shakti. Winning the Best Actress Award is a true honour, and I sincerely thank everyone for their applause and appreciation of my performance,” Rani said. “As I have always mentioned, receiving an award is like receiving love and adulation from the people who watch my movies. This Best Actress Award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway holds a special place in my heart, as I receive it here in Melbourne at IFFM and it is my first award for the film. The topic we believed in from the beginning has proved its global impact, emphasising once again that the language of good cinema transcends all boundaries.”
In the film, Rani essays the role of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
