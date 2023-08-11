Left Menu

Anthony Hopkins Holocaust drama ‘One Life’ heads to BFI London Film Festival

ANI | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:15 IST
Anthony Hopkins (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Anthony Hopkins-starrer 'One Life' will be screened at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. As per Variety, the film tells the true story of Nicholas 'Nicky' Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to WWII, rescued 669 children from the Nazis. Fifty years later, in 1988, Winton is haunted by the fate of the children he wasn't able to bring to safety in England.

It's not until a live television show "That's Life" surprises him with the surviving children – now adults – seated all around him that he can finally make peace with the loss he had carried for five decades. Johnny Flynn, Lena Olin, Romola Garai, Alex Sharp, Marthe Keller, Jonathan Pryce and Helena Bonham-Carter star in the project besides Anthony Hopkins. James Hawes has directed it.

Excited about the festival, Hawes said, "This film pretty much begins and ends in London and says so much about the people of this city, its heart and its history. So it feels right that we have our UK launch at the BFI London Film Festival." The film will receive its European premiere on October 12 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

