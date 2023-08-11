Left Menu

Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation

Officials want anyone with information about other potential victims to contact the FBI.The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:59 IST
Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation

A former Catholic priest has admitted to acts of sexual misconduct with a child he met through his pastoral duties.

Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 68, plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported a minor intending to engage in criminal sexual activity, the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina announced this week.

Court evidence shows the man known as "Father Gonzalez" lavished gifts and attention on an 11-year-old boy before taking him on a beach vacation to Florida in November 2020, according to a news release.

He then attempted to sexually assault the child, behaved in other sexually inappropriate ways and showed him pornography, FBI officials said.

That same month, the boy's parents shared concerns with Catholic authorities about an inappropriate relationship. The pastor was suspended and reported to a sheriff's office.

Gonzales-Farias faces 10 years to life in prison. Officials want anyone with information about other potential victims to contact the FBI.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Its website encourages anyone abused by church personnel to contact the diocesan victim assistance coordinator for resources and counselling referrals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023