Proud that ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ has been embraced by audiences worldwide: Rani Mukerji

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji, who won the award for best performance in a film - female for "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, on Friday said the recognition holds a special place in her heart.

At the annual awards gala in the Australian city, the 45-year-old actor took home the trophy for her role as Debika Chatterjee in the movie directed by Ashima Chibber.

''I feel incredibly proud and grateful that 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' has been embraced and loved by audiences worldwide. It's a universal story that showcases the power of a mother's shakti," Mukerji said in a statement.

''As I have always mentioned, receiving an award is like receiving love and adulation from the people who watch my movies. This award holds a special place in my heart, as I received it here in Melbourne at IFFM and it is my first award for the film," she said.

Released theatrically in March, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" chronicled the story of an immigrant mother who is engaged in a long-drawn legal battle with a country over her children's custody.

It is based on the true story of NRI couple Sagarika Bhattacharya and Anurup Bhattacharya that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

Mukerji said she is elated with the response to "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway" across the world.

"The topic we believed in from the beginning has proved its global impact, emphasising once again that the language of good cinema transcends all boundaries.

"The film shed light on the challenges faced by young immigrant families in a foreign land, an issue that has been present for years but gained significant attention with the release of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'," the actor said.

"Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway" also featured Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

