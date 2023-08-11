Court issues summons to 2 Kannada film producers in defamation case filed by actor Sudeep

A court here on Friday issued summons to two Kannada film producers to appear before it on August 26 in connection with the alleged remarks they made against actor Kichcha Sudeep. The 'Eega' actor had appeared in person before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on Thursday and recorded his statement. Judge Venkanna Basappa Hosamani issued the summons to M N Kumar and N M Suresh today.

Sudeep has alleged that the film producers made false allegations against him during a press conference, claiming that he was paid money for construction of a house in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Other allegations were also made damaging his reputation, the actor has claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)