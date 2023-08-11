Left Menu

Court issues summons to 2 Kannada film producers in defamation case filed by actor Sudeep

A court here on Friday issued summons to two Kannada film producers to appear before it on August 26 in connection with the alleged remarks they made against actor Kichcha Sudeep.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:52 IST
Court issues summons to 2 Kannada film producers in defamation case filed by actor Sudeep
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Friday issued summons to two Kannada film producers to appear before it on August 26 in connection with the alleged remarks they made against actor Kichcha Sudeep. The 'Eega' actor had appeared in person before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on Thursday and recorded his statement. Judge Venkanna Basappa Hosamani issued the summons to M N Kumar and N M Suresh today.

Sudeep has alleged that the film producers made false allegations against him during a press conference, claiming that he was paid money for construction of a house in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Other allegations were also made damaging his reputation, the actor has claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023