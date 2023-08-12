Left Menu

Athletics-Sprinter Asinga handed provisional suspension ahead of World Championships

Asinga said the violation was related to an out-of-competition urine sample provided at home on July 18. "I respect the AIU's processes, and I will continue to comply, as we work to find out what has happened," Asinga said in an Instagram post.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 05:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 05:27 IST
Surinamese sprinter Issam Asinga said he would respect the Athletics Integrity Unit's (AIU) processes after the organisation handed him a provisional suspension for doping days ahead of the World Championships. The 18-year-old broke the under-20 record in the 100 metres when he clocked 9.89 seconds at the South American Championships last month, tying for the fourth fastest time of the year.

The AIU said on Friday that it had handed the teen a provisional suspension for the presence or use of a prohibited substance, GW1516, with the World Championships set to begin on August 19. Asinga said the violation was related to an out-of-competition urine sample provided at home on July 18.

"I respect the AIU's processes, and I will continue to comply, as we work to find out what has happened," Asinga said in an Instagram post. "My team and I are aware that the next generation of track stars is looking up to me, and I would never intentionally let them down."

