Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival lineup?

In July 2023, the makers of 'Punjab 95' announced the film's premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). However, as per the latest buzz, the movie's name has been dropped from the lineup.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 08:29 IST
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival lineup?
Actor Diljit Dosanjh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Punjab 95' has been under the radar ever since it was announced. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Jaswant Singh Khalra fought against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youths by Punjab Police during militancy.

In July 2023, the makers announced the film's premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). However, as per the latest buzz, the movie's name has been dropped from the lineup. US-based news outlet Variety shared the update. The outlet reported that there is no mention of the film on the festival website currently.

The film was originally titled 'Ghallughara', a historic term used to refer to the massacre of Sikhs in 1746, 1762 and 1984. When the production banner RSVP applied for certification from India's Central Board of Film Certification in late 2022, the process took six months. The film was cleared with 21 cuts and a change of title to "Punjab '95." RSVP appealed the decision in the Bombay High Court. The decision is pending, Variety informed. Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Pal Vicky are also a part of 'Punjab 95'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

