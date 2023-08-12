Left Menu

Airport Diaries: Virat, Anushka ooze uber-cool vibes in casuals

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were clicked at the Mumbai airport rocking a cool look on Saturday morning.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 12:50 IST
Airport Diaries: Virat, Anushka ooze uber-cool vibes in casuals
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were clicked at the Mumbai airport rocking a cool look on Saturday morning. In the papped images, Anushka is seen wearing a white crop top paired with comfy loose denim trousers, a blue jacket and funky shades.  Virat opted for an all-white look. He donned a white t-shirt that he teamed up with matching trousers. He elevated his casual look with a stylish yellow cap.

The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs before leaving the airport premises. Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat will be seen in action during high-profile tournaments like Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year. Asia Cup will start on August 30 and will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the majority of matches in the island nation. ICC Cricket World Cup will be hosted by India from October 5. On the other hand, Anushka Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

