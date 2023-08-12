Left Menu

Maharashtra: One worker killed, another injured in fire at explosives factory in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-08-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 17:34 IST
Maharashtra: One worker killed, another injured in fire at explosives factory in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A worker was killed and another injured in a fire at the factory of the Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am at the company's plant in Siva Sawanga, where waste materials were being burned, an official from EEL told PTI.

The burning of the waste materials caused an explosion, in which two workers were injured, he said.

One of the workers who sustained severe burns died later in the day, while his colleague suffered 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand said Pratik Khadatkar (21) was killed in the fire and the other injured employee is in treatment.

The police will register a case of accidental death and probe the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023