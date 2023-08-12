Left Menu

Virat Kohli refutes reports of his earnings from social media

A report by instagram scheduling tool Hopper HQ, tagged as Instagram Rich List 2023, placed Kohlis income from per post on the meta platform over Rs 11 crore, which the former Indian captain termed not true. While I am grateful and indebted to all that Ive received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true, Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

Star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday refuted reports that floated in social media, claiming that he earned a mindboggling Rs 11.4 crore per single sponsored post through Instagram. A report by instagram scheduling tool Hopper HQ, tagged as Instagram Rich List 2023, placed Kohli's income from per post on the meta platform over Rs 11 crore, which the former Indian captain termed ''not true.'' ''While I am grateful and indebted to all that I've received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle. Along with Kohli, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's name too figured in the Hopper list, which was topped by football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (around Rs 26 crore per post) and Lionel Messi (around Rs 21 crore per post). Kohli, who has around 256 million followers on Instagram, is on the 14th place in the list, while Chopra sits on the 29th place. Kohli was earlier featured in this Insta Rich list back in 2019 and 2021. In 2021, he was on the 23rd position, while two years prior to that Kohli handle was recognised as the 'Most Engaged Account Of The Year.'

