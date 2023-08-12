Left Menu

Indian vitreoretina surgeon Raja Rami Reddy wins Rhett Buckler Award

Reddys surgical video titled Macular holes with proliferative diabetic retinopathy Fixing two problems with one shot was among the 79 selected entries from all over the world at the Film Festival at the American Society of Retina Specialists annual meeting from July 28 to August 1 at Seattle.

  • India

Dr Raja Rami Reddy P, an accomplished vitreoretina surgeon, was conferred the Rhett Buckler Award for his surgical skill video on diabetic retinal detachments with macular holes. He was given the award at the recently concluded annual meeting of the American Society of Retina specialists at Seattle, USA.

Reddy is the chief retina surgeon and medical director at Neoretina Eyecare Institute Hyderabad. Reddy's surgical video titled "Macular holes with proliferative diabetic retinopathy: Fixing two problems with one shot" was among the 79 selected entries from all over the world at the Film Festival at the American Society of Retina Specialists annual meeting from July 28 to August 1 at Seattle. The film shows a series of challenging surgeries where Dr Reddy successfully operates macular holes in patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The Rhett Buckler Award is an impressive 8-pound 24 carat gold plated statuette custom sculpted by RS Owens and company, the manufacturer of the famous Oscar. ''Receiving the Rhett Buckler Award is an incredible honour and a validation of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of retina surgery. This recognition reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative techniques that enhance the lives of our patients, and I am truly humbled by this acknowledgment of our efforts,'' Reddy said.

The surgeon also recently became a Fellow of the American Society of Retina Specialists (FASRS).

