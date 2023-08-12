Left Menu

UP: Minor held for recording woman's obscene video, sharing it on social media

He used to visit the shop owners house and the teen recorded a video of his wife while she was taking a bath.The minor started blackmailing her to have a relationship with him by threatening to upload the video on social media, he said.Later, the woman told her husband about the incident.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 12-08-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 23:41 IST
A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly making an obscene video of a married woman and posting it on social media, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer (Koirauna) Pradeep Kumar said the boy, a resident of a village here, used to work at a street food shop. He used to visit the shop owner's house and the teen recorded a video of his wife while she was taking a bath.

The minor started blackmailing her to have a relationship with him by threatening to upload the video on social media, he said.

Later, the woman told her husband about the incident. After being confronted by the husband, the minor posted the video on several WhatsApp groups, the SHO said.

Thereafter, the woman lodged a complaint against the teenager, on the basis of which an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and he was taken into custody on Saturday.

