Amitabh Bachchan is biggest brand ambassador for India: US Congressman Ro Khanna

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest brand ambassador for India in the world, a top Indian-American Congressman has said.The remarks by Congressman Ro Khanna came after he met Bachchan, 80, in Mumbai on Saturday.Khanna, the co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, is currently leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation to India along with Congressman Michael Waltz, the other co-chair of the India Caucus.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 09:40 IST
American Congressman Ro Khanna (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest brand ambassador for India in the world, a top Indian-American Congressman has said.

The remarks by Congressman Ro Khanna came after he met Bachchan, 80, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Khanna, the co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, is currently leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation to India along with Congressman Michael Waltz, the other co-chair of the India Caucus. “We had a wide-ranging conversation for an hour on Artificial intelligence (AI)...the rise of India, Bachchan’s father, and the importance of the US-India relationship. Amitabh Bachchan’s life story embodies the story of India. He is the biggest brand ambassador for India to the world,” Congressman Ro Khanna told PTI.

“I told Mr Bachchan that he must visit the United States again —that he offers hope to so many Indian American immigrants like my family and parents and he is a symbol for the rise of India and Indian-Americans,” Khanna said in response to a question.

“We discussed the importance of the eternal values —compassion, respect, consideration, empathy —and how much these values matter more ultimately to our future,” Khanna said.

In a short video posted on X, formally known as Twitter, Khanna is seen meeting Bachchan at his residence in Mumbai. “An honour and a privilege,” Bachchan said in a tweet. “It was an absolute honour to meet with @SrBachchan Bachan. He was proud of India’s journey since independence linked with his own life and of the Indian American community. He presented me with a book by his father who knew my grandfather,” Khanna wrote.

The Indian American Congressman also met actor Anupam Kher during his trip to Mumbai. “It was a pleasure to have US Rep @DeborahRossNC and @RoKhanna visit our school @actorprepares. We had a great interactive session with the upcoming students of acting. It was my joy to show them around the school. Thank you, my friends, for your warmth and appreciation. Jai Ho!” Kher, 68, said on social media.

