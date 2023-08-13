Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood blockbuster 'Barbie' opens in Japan after atomic bomb controversy; Troubled World Scout Jamboree bows out with K-pop in Seoul and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood blockbuster 'Barbie' opens in Japan after atomic bomb controversy; Troubled World Scout Jamboree bows out with K-pop in Seoul and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood blockbuster 'Barbie' opens in Japan after atomic bomb controversy

Hollywood blockbuster "Barbie" hit theatres in Japan on Friday, where "Barbenheimer" memes linking the doll-themed film with the atomic bomb caused a stir and made distributor Warner Bros apologise ahead of the release. Tickets for "Barbie", starring Margot Robbie in the title role, nevertheless sold fast in Japan as fans flocked to the theatrical release, timed to coincide with a national holiday marking the first day of Japan's extended summer holiday week.

Troubled World Scout Jamboree bows out with K-pop in Seoul

South Korea hosted a K-pop concert on Friday for thousands of teenage scouts, seeking to salvage national prestige as an ill-fated World Scout Jamboree hit by extreme weather and criticised for poor organisation draws to an end.

Around 40,000 people gathered for the concert headlined by NewJeans and IVE at Seoul's World Cup stadium.

Film festival brings the world to Kosovo

The medieval fortress overlooking the southern Kosovo town of Prizren is one of the striking venues for Dokufest, a film festival that has become one of the Balkan country's biggest cultural events. Screening international short films and documentaries since 2002, the event has become a window into the world for local young people who face difficulties travelling abroad.

Sarajevo Film Festival opens with tribute to music and movies in times of war

A documentary about the close ties that grew between Sarajevo rock musicians and the Irish band U2 during the Bosnian capital's 1992-1995 siege has opened the city's annual film festival, with U2 members Bono and The Edge as star guests. The Sarajevo Film Festival, which was founded towards the end of the Bosnian war by a group of film enthusiasts, has become southeastern Europe's largest such event, showcasing 235 films this year.

Hollywood writers to evaluate counterproposal from studios

The union representing striking Hollywood writers said on Friday it had received a counterproposal from the studios that it would consider, an apparent sign of progress in the more than 100-day-old strike. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said it would respond next week "after deliberation" on the offer from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of companies including Walt Disney and Netflix.

Music labels sue Internet Archive over digitized record collection

Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and other record labels on Friday sued the nonprofit Internet Archive for copyright infringement over its streaming collection of digitized music from vintage records. The labels' lawsuit filed in a federal court in Manhattan said the Archive's "Great 78 Project" functions as an "illegal record store" for songs by musicians including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis and Billie Holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

