Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher starrer ‘Ghoomer’ receives standing ovation at IFFM 2023

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer sports drama film 'Ghoomer' received a standing ovation at the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. 'Ghoomer' promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines emotion, drama, and sheer entertainment and is a befitting inspiring human triumphant tale against all odds. As the curtains rose and the film was showcased for the very first time, the audience was enthralled by the magic that unfolded on screen and the film received a thunderous applause and standing ovation.

Abhishek said at the opening night, "I'm grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labour of love. This has been Balki's dream for a long time. I don't think there's any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it". The star-studded event witnessed an overwhelming crowd, both from the film fraternity and enthusiastic fans alike with the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Rajshri Deshpande, Aparshakti Khurana, Vikramaditya Motwane joined in.

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18.

Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)