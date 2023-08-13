'Gadar 2' earns Rs 83.18 crore in two days

Gadar 2'', which stars Sunny Deol's reprising his iconic character Tara Singh, has collected Rs 83.18 crore net at the domestic box office in the first two days of its release, the makers said Sunday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, who also worked on the 2001 original ''Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'', the film released in theatres on Friday.

''Sunny Deol's magic has taken over the box office, after shattering records on the first day itself, the film has raked in Rs 43.08 crore net on day 2 of its release.... These remarkable numbers, typically reserved for solo releases, propel 'Gadar 2' towards the second-fastest Rs 100 crore club for 2023, with a net of Rs 83.18 crore already achieved,'' the makers said in a press note.

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ameesha Patel returning as Sakeena and Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

''Gadar 2'' is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. The original was set during the Partition.

