Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' collects Rs 25.56 crore in 2 days

''OMG 2'', starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has minted Rs 15.30 crore net on domestic box office in two days, the makers said Sunday.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, ''OMG 2'' features Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Kumar in the role of a messenger of God. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer. ''Pyaar aur abhaar (Love and gratitude) Rs 10.26 crore Day 1 + Rs 15.30 crore Day 2. Rs 25.56 crore,'' the makers said in a press note.

''OMG 2'' is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.

The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios, is billed as a spiritual sequel of ''OMG - Oh My God!'', starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.

