Left Menu

Mumbai: Clips of SRK's 'Jawan' stolen, leaked online; FIR registered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:51 IST
Mumbai: Clips of SRK's 'Jawan' stolen, leaked online; FIR registered
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing and leaking clips of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Jawan" on Twitter, an official said on Sunday.

The case was registered on an order issued by the Delhi High Court after Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment approached it with a complaint, the official from Santacruz police station said.

The company has since managed to get the court's directions to Twitter to take down the leaked videos, he said.

In the police complaint, Pradeep Nimani, the chief financial officer for Red Chillies Entertainment, alleged that the movie clips were circulated through some Twitter handles, and shared details about the users, the official said.

The CFO also claimed that people were not allowed to use mobile phones on the sets when the movie was being shot. However, despite this, the videos were leaked, he said.

A case has been registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, the official added.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" is set to release worldwide on September 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023